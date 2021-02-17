Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) Shares Gap Down to $955.00

Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 955 ($12.48), but opened at GBX 922 ($12.05). Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) shares last traded at GBX 937.50 ($12.25), with a volume of 2,530 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.58) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £174.69 million and a P/E ratio of 8.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 898.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 774.02.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

