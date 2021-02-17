Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $774.02

Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) (LON:STB)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 774.02 ($10.11) and traded as high as GBX 960.80 ($12.55). Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) shares last traded at GBX 955 ($12.48), with a volume of 35,995 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on STB. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.58) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £177.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 898.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 774.02.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.