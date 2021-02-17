Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $195.16

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 195.16 ($2.55) and traded as low as GBX 194.50 ($2.54). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 195 ($2.55), with a volume of 141,973 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 199.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 195.16. The firm has a market cap of £204.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Securities Trust of Scotland’s payout ratio is presently -41.67%.

In related news, insider Angus Gordon Lennox acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £98,500 ($128,690.88).

About Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS)

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

