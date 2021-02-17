SEEN (SEEN) Reaches One Day Volume of $393,511.00

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One SEEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $13.89 or 0.00026543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a total market cap of $9.79 million and $393,511.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded 144.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00061022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00317650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00082708 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00071903 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00083255 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $233.46 or 0.00446117 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,031.83 or 0.87963675 BTC.

SEEN Token Profile

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com

Buying and Selling SEEN

SEEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars.

