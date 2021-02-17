SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Major Shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 45,951 Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,356,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SEIC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.80. 549,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,408. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.55. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 154.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,670,000 after buying an additional 4,678,725 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,082,000 after buying an additional 619,280 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 20.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,600,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,430,000 after buying an additional 266,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,447,000 after buying an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,069,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,463,000 after purchasing an additional 358,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.