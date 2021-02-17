Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Trading Up 6.4%

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s stock price was up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 3,533,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,434,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $537.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

