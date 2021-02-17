Selfkey (KEY) Market Capitalization Tops $24.87 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Selfkey has a market cap of $24.87 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,798,195,381 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

