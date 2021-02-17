Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.1% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 77,487.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 60,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 60,440 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,022.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 51,692 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $82.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,946. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.91.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.