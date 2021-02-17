Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 57.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 152,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,871,000 after acquiring an additional 55,589 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 97.9% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,745. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.10. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

