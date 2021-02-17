Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,194,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,046 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,154,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,408,000 after acquiring an additional 428,429 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,078,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,826,000 after acquiring an additional 375,722 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,913,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $18,028,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,651. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

