Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,418 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 227,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 62,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.63. 5,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.55. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVS. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

