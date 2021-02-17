Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 101.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 145.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LQDH stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $96.03. 42,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,520. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.39. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $69.04 and a twelve month high of $96.55.

