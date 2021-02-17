Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 565.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $408,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $91.30. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,904. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $83.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.07.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

