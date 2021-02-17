Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,931 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.9% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,440,000 after purchasing an additional 74,178 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 948.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 224,458 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.53. 191,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,471,266. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $191.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.