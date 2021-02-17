Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 45,194 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,194 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 361,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 84,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period.

FLOT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.82. 1,180,132 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72.

