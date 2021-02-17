Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 486 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $6.90 on Wednesday, reaching $2,115.00. 6,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,863. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,879.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,687.56. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

