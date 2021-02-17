Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu Sells 3,000 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $230,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Emeka Chukwu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 3rd, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $214,260.00.
- On Wednesday, January 20th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $243,510.00.
- On Wednesday, January 6th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00.
- On Monday, December 14th, Emeka Chukwu sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $710,400.00.
- On Wednesday, December 9th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $212,580.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,489. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.87, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 79.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.