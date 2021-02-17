Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu Sells 3,000 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $230,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,383.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Emeka Chukwu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Semtech alerts:

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $214,260.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $243,510.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Emeka Chukwu sold 10,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $710,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $212,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, reaching $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,489. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.80. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.87, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 79.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.