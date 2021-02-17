Semux (SEM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,001.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Semux has a market cap of $150,488.41 and approximately $3,001.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Semux token can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009289 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009011 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014272 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001553 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 tokens. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

