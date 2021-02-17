Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) (LON:SIGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.68

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) (LON:SIGT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of SIGT stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 174.70 ($2.28). 52,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,978. Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 107.50 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 177.70 ($2.32). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 154.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22. The firm has a market cap of £65.10 million and a PE ratio of -6.96.
About Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L)
