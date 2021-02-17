Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) (LON:SIGT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.68

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc (SIGT.L) (LON:SIGT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SIGT stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 174.70 ($2.28). 52,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,978. Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 107.50 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 177.70 ($2.32). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 154.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22. The firm has a market cap of £65.10 million and a PE ratio of -6.96.

Seneca Global Income & Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended multi-asset fund of funds launched and managed by Seneca Investment Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of United Kingdom. It focuses on investments across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the 3 month LIBOR.

