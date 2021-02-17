Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) Shares Gap Down to $99.45

Senior plc (SNR.L) (LON:SNR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.45 ($1.30), but opened at GBX 95.55 ($1.25). Senior plc (SNR.L) shares last traded at GBX 99.76 ($1.30), with a volume of 205,368 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNR shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Senior plc (SNR.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Senior plc (SNR.L) from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 86 ($1.12) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 77.29 ($1.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43. The stock has a market cap of £414.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 95.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.90.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

