Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT decreased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 259,529 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies makes up approximately 2.9% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 1.18% of Sensata Technologies worth $98,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,851,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,855,000 after buying an additional 859,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 351.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,438,000 after purchasing an additional 783,772 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 2,330.2% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 691,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 663,519 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 47.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,899,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,961,000 after purchasing an additional 615,145 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,575,000 after purchasing an additional 509,493 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ST traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.80. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $61.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

