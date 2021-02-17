Sense (SENSE) Reaches Market Cap of $3.62 Million

Sense (CURRENCY:SENSE) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last week, Sense has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sense has a market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $66.00 worth of Sense was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sense token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sense Token Profile

Sense (SENSE) is a token. Sense’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 904,882,749 tokens. The Reddit community for Sense is /r/sensetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sense’s official website is www.sensetoken.com . Sense’s official Twitter account is @sensay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sense Token Trading

Sense can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

