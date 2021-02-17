Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.73

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 673823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

SENS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.85 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.82.

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 709.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 509,264 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 47,972 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

