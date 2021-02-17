Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.73

Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 673823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.
SENS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.85 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.82.
The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52.
Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.
