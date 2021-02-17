Sentinel Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.37 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.37 million and approximately $57.66 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 47.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00022022 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013099 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006212 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001744 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

UPP is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,637,618 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

