Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Market Capitalization Tops $23.53 Million

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 27.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.53 million and approximately $60.00 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00022579 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00013530 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006536 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001729 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 448,637,618 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

