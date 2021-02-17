Sentinel (SENT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $674,765.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 92.3% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel token can now be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $20.69 million and approximately $674,765.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

SENT is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

