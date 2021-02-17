Sentivate (SNTVT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $398,537.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Sentivate has a market cap of $29.63 million and $398,537.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00063393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.54 or 0.00886523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006824 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047020 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00027114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.06 or 0.05052423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00046068 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,583,663 coins. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

