Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,823,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,933 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 6.38% of Seres Therapeutics worth $142,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,997 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102,550 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $8,823,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $9,086,000. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.07.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 4.07. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

