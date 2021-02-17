Serum Hits One Day Volume of $194.01 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $198.01 million and approximately $194.01 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.96 or 0.00007672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00061372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.00310369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00083746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00073651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00085638 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.98 or 0.00443621 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.80 or 0.00175919 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

