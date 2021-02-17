ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $542,107.12 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at $20,933,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Monday, February 8th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86.

On Monday, December 14th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $4.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $580.94. The stock had a trading volume of 862,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.57, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $548.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 20.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 86.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.