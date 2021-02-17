ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is Ithaka Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ithaka Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 6.2% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ithaka Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ServiceNow worth $55,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded down $7.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $578.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,472. The company has a 50 day moving average of $548.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The firm has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.84, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,257 shares of company stock valued at $46,426,971 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

