ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of ServiceNow worth $230,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 31.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded down $14.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $571.19. The company had a trading volume of 31,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,472. The firm has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.93, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $548.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,257 shares of company stock worth $46,426,971. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

