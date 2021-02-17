ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.54

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.98. ServiceSource International shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 519,970 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $179.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.
In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 26,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $38,628.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,903,633 shares of company stock worth $6,414,765. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)
ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.
