ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.54

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $1.98. ServiceSource International shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 519,970 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $179.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 26,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $38,628.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,903,633 shares of company stock worth $6,414,765. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

