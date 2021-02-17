ServiceSource International (SREV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SREV stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.99. ServiceSource International has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,706,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $6,117,980.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 4,903,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,765 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

