Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.05

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2021


Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.05 and last traded at C$8.88, with a volume of 112596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VII shares. ATB Capital cut shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$11.08 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.53 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.93.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

