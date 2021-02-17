Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.05

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.05 and last traded at C$8.88, with a volume of 112596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VII shares. ATB Capital cut shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$11.08 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$10.53 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.93.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

