SFL (NYSE:SFL) Shares Down 5.4%

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.66. 1,413,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,101,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFL. Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.58 million, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of SFL by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in SFL in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SFL by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in SFL by 4,715.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 203,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 198,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SFL in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

