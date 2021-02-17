SFL (NYSE:SFL) Shares Down 5.4%

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) fell 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.66. 1,413,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,101,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFL. Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.03.
The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.58 million, a PE ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45.
SFL Company Profile (NYSE:SFL)
SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.
