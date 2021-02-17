SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 6,326 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 130.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.36.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total value of $3,278,162.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,680 shares of company stock valued at $15,354,157 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $411.00 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.17 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.30 and its 200-day moving average is $293.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

