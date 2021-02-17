SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 66,997 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 118.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 5,015.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

