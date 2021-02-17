SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 97 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,173.32 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,205.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,181.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

