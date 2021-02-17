SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYTM opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.67. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $43.26.

RYTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,002,114.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

