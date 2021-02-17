SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 125.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,163 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of CDK Global worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 6.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 34.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 27.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. CDK Global’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

