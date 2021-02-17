SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 36,173 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 144.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,173 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Centene by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 125.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $58.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.04.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

