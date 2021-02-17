SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,380 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 94.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 400.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 76.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE ATHM opened at $137.92 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $8.42. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.91 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.78%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.