SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 76,613 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2,039.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,613 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Builders FirstSource worth $3,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $114,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 216.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 56.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

