SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 90,624 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 100.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,624 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.33% of Zogenix worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 110.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix in the third quarter valued at about $6,073,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Zogenix by 14.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,447,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,888,000 after purchasing an additional 306,695 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the third quarter worth about $1,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Zogenix stock opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

