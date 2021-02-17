SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 122.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 35,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.38.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $442.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $454.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $496.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

