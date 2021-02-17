SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,347 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.10% of BRF worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BRF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 84,062 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the third quarter worth $197,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRF by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,281,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 138,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BRF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 25,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRFS. Santander cut shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

BRFS opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $7.18.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

