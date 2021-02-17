SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $319.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.81.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $365.52 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $379.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

