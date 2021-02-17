SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 102.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 567,088 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Qorvo by 239.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 502,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 354,209 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Qorvo by 115.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 248,503 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,357,000 after buying an additional 215,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,206.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 203,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after buying an additional 188,123 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.41.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,557 shares of company stock valued at $729,558. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QRVO stock opened at $177.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.85. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

