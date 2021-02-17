SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 112.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TechnipFMC worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 26th. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HSBC lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

